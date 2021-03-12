Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.50.

CABO stock opened at $1,819.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,994.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

