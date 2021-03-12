Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,050.00 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,098.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total value of $1,536,678.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

