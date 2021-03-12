Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 178,095 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NHI stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $80.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

