PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.20. 2,941,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,237,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $23,978,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.