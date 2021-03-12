PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.20. 2,941,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,237,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $23,978,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

