Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Wee-Li Hee Buys 5,000 Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) insider Wee-Li Hee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £34,750 ($45,401.10).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 814 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 820.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 702.77. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 918 ($11.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

