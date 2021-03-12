Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,763 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.