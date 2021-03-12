PAC Global Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.36 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 128.8% higher against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and $101,687.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,193,878,526 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.