Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

