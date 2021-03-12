Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 9.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 1,969,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,443,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 34.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
