Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 9.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 1,969,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,443,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 34.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

