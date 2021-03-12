Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 6,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

