Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading 11% Higher

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.01. 1,271,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,240,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $341.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,127 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

