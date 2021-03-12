OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.62

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.62 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

