Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.