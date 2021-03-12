Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

ORPH opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.