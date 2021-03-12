Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 67.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

