Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $13,176.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.94 or 0.00477839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00062709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.00562698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,005,235 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.