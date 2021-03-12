Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 355 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $637,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OXM opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

