Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE UE opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.