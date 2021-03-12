Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 711,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

