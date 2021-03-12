Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 133 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

