Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $179,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

PODD opened at $247.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 562.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

