Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 788 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

