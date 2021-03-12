Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.54.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.33. 326,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

