Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $67.13. 688,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.