Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.18. 563,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

