Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 43,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.