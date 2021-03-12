OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.70. 466,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 192,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

