Oppenheimer Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBH remained flat at $$21.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 67,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

