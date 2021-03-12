Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $237.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

