Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $5,888,231. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

