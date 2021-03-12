Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NYSE:EOG opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

