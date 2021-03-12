Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

