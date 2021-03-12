Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 908 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

