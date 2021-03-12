Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

