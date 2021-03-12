Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE HDB opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

