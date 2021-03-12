Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.