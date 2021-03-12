Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Total by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Total by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

