Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

