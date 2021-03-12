Opium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $219,077.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Opium has a market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $219,077.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00012492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00459362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00540101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077167 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.