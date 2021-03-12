Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula Sells 9,650 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Ooma’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ooma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ooma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

