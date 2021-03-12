Ontrak (OTRK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/9/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “
- 3/8/2021 – Ontrak had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Ontrak had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Ontrak had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.
- 3/2/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $89.00.
- 3/2/2021 – Ontrak had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “
- 1/20/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. 26,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $579.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $35,879,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.
