OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $628.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
