OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $628.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.