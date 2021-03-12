OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading 10.2% Higher

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.44. 377,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 292,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 196,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

