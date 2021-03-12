Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ONCR opened at $16.00 on Friday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

