Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,439. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.