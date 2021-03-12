Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

ONCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 11,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

