OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.75 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $319.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.23.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

