OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.
OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.75 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $319.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
