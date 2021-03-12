ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,500.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.06 per share, with a total value of $6,506.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 56 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,665.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00.

NYSE ONTF traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,976. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

