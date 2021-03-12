Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.52

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $22.02. Olympus shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 12,428 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

