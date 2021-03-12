Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 12921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

